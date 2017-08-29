Lebanon calls on UN to renew peacekeepers’ mandate

Members of Lebanon's Hizbollah movement stand at attention during the funeral of a fighter, who was killed in conflict against militant groups in the mountainous area around the Lebanese town of Arsal on the eastern border with war-ravaged Syria, in the southern town of Bisariyeh, on Monday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — Lebanon's foreign minister said on Tuesday he supported renewing the mandate of UN peacekeeping forces in the country for another year, US and Israeli criticism that the peacekeepers should do more to stop Hizbollah gaining arms.

"Preserving the mandate of @unifil is necessary for peace and stability, otherwise will jeopardize efforts of @UN," Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Twitter.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

Its annually renewed mandate was expanded from the original 1978 mission following a 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizbollah group.

This tasked UNIFIL with making sure southern Lebanon was "free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons" other than those belonging to the Lebanese government or UNIFIL.

Washington regards Hizbollah, which supports Syrian President Bashar Assad and has a strong presence in south Lebanon, as a terrorist organisation.

Israel has regularly complained that UNIFIL has too soft an approach towards enforcing the 2006 ceasefire, and would like to see stronger action against Hizbollah military deployment that Israel alleges is taking place in violation of the ceasefire.

Lebanon also accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire by sending warplanes into its airspace. In January, Lebanon's new government affirmed its support for the security council resolution outlining UNIFIL's current mandate.

Hizbollah defends its possession of weapons as necessary to defend Lebanon, but does not say where they are.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon called in an August newspaper column for UNIFIL to be able to inspect Lebanese towns more stringently and insist on unlimited access to all suspicious sites.

Israeli officials want UNIFIL and the Lebanese army to act against Hizbollah by uncovering hidden weapons and emplacements, of which they say there are thousands that Israel has mapped

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday raised the issue in a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Netanyahu said the UN has failed to report any of the "tens of thousands of weapon smugglings into Lebanon for Hizbollah".

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Friday criticised UNIFIL head Irish Major General Michael Beary, accusing him of an "embarrassing lack of understanding" in not uncovering Iranian arms supply to Hizbollah. The UN Security Council will vote on renewing the mandate this week before it expires on Thursday.

"We are not looking to change the mandate itself. We are looking to include language that clearly directs UNIFIL to do what it should have been doing for years," Haley said.

A UNIFIL spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.