Israeli forces raid office of Palestinian news agency Wafa

Israeli forces raid office of Palestinian news agency Wafa

By Reuters - Dec 10,2018 - Last updated at Dec 10,2018

The reflection of a member of Israeli forces is seen at the window of a restaurant during a raid in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday (AFP photo)

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israeli forces raided the offices of Palestinian news agency Wafa on Monday in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, it said.

An Israeli forces' spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. It was unclear whether the raid was connected with a  search in Ramallah after a gunman believed to be Palestinian opened fire on Israelis outside a nearby Jewish settlement on Sunday.

"They raided the server room in the bureau and went through the camera recordings in the agency," Wafa said on its website. "They withdrew from the agency's office after they took copies of the security camera footage."

Mobile phone video footage posted on the agency's website showed five soldiers inside what appeared to be the Wafa newsroom, instructing employees to open one of the rooms in the office as another person is heard saying "the cameras are in there".

On Sunday, a Palestinian opened fire at a group of Israelis standing at a bus stop next to a Jewish settlement near Ramallah, wounding six people, one -— a pregnant woman — critically, in a drive-by shooting.

The Israeli forces said the vehicle had Palestinian number plates and that its forces had mounted "extensive searches in the villages in the area as part of the hunt for the terrorists who committed the attack". 

Israeli forces were also seen operating inside Ramallah on Monday, requesting businesses hand over security camera footage. Clashes broke out in some areas between occupying forces and Palestinians.

