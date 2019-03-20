Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspect in West Bank — security agency

By AFP - Mar 20,2019 - Last updated at Mar 20,2019

A boy is seen inside a damaged house where a Palestinian gunman was killed by Israeli forces, in Abwein village, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Wednesday (Reuters photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israeli forces on Tuesday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli rabbi and a soldier in the occupied West Bank, the Shin Bet internal security service said.

Troops, police and security agents surrounded a building in the West Bank village of Abwein, north of Ramallah, in which the suspect, Omar Amin Abu Laila, was hiding according to a Shin Bet statement.

"The assailant opened fire at our forces and was killed during the exchange of fire," the statement said, adding that no Israeli personnel were injured.

In Sunday's attacks, near the Israeli housing units of Ariel, the Palestinian assailant fatally stabbed soldier Gal Keidan, 19 and stole his weapon, the Israeli forces said at the time.

He then fired at Israeli motorists, hitting 47-year-old Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, a resident of the Eli housing units, who later died of his wounds.

Abu Laila also seriously wounded a second soldier.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to praise the security forces for the operation.

"I congratulate [them] for the speedy action which brought about the elimination of the despicable terrorist," he wrote on Whatsapp.

"Israel's long hand reaches anyone who harms our citizens and soldiers."