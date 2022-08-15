Israeli forces kill Palestinian in East Jerusalem raid

A Palestinian woman is caught up in the smoke of a sound grenade fired by Israeli occupation forces in the centre of the occupied West Bank town of Hebron, on Friday (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian man during a home raid in East Jerusalem early Monday.

The man, identified by Palestinians as Mohammed Al Shaham, 21, died in an Israeli military hospital, occupation authorities said.

The man's father, Ibrahim Al Shaham, told AFP that his son was shot in the head at point-blank range and was left bleeding for 40 minutes.

According to Shaham, occupation forces knocked on their door at 3:30am and "we didn't manage to make it to the door, Mohammed got there first, and the door exploded".

"They started shooting inside the house, the first shot was in Mohammed's head," he said, adding that the soldiers left him bleeding before arresting him and taking him away.

Occupation forces launched the raid to allegedly locate weapons in the town of Kafr Aqab, which is part of Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem but located on the West Bank side of the security barrier.

Shaham said that one of the troops had told him that they got the wrong house.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation's new secretary general, Hussein Al Sheikh, called for "an immediate and urgent international investigation" into what he labelled a "criminal execution".