Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone in reprisal for protests

In this file photo taken in July last year, Gazan fishermen are seen near an Israeli ship near the strip’s Mediterranean coast (Photo courtesy of Quds Press)

OCCUPATION JERUSALEM — Authorities on Saturday ordered a reduction of the fishing zone along the Gaza Strip's coastline, in retaliation for confrontations along the border fence with the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza enclave.

The fishing zone will be reduced to 11 kilometres from 16 kilometres, a statement by Avigdor Lieberman's office said.

Restrictions on the extent of fishing zones along the Gaza shoreline form part of Israel's economic blockade of the Strip, which has been in place for more than a decade.

Under the Oslo Accords of the early 1990s, fishermen are supposed to be allowed to operate up to 33 kilometres off the coast.

Lieberman decided to reduce the fishing zone after violent incidents on Friday along the border between Israel and Gaza, the statement said.

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during protests along the border fence on Friday, while 376 were wounded, including 126 with bullet wounds, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said.

Palestinians have been protesting at least weekly along the Gaza border since March 30 in what they call the "Great March of Return".

Protesters are demanding an end to the blockade and for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to homes their families fled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Friday’s protests were bigger than those in recent weeks.

At least 198 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began.