Gaza teen dies of wounds from Israeli border fire — ministry

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 17-year-old Palestinian Momen Al Hams during his funeral in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday (AFP photo)

GAZA CITY Palestinian Territories — A Gaza teenager died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli occupational forces during protests along the border, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.

A ministry statement identified him as Mohmen Al Hams, 17, and said he was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

There has been persistent violence between the Israeli occupational forces and Palestinian protesters along the Gaza-Israel border since late March in which at least 157 Palestinians have been killed.

Israelis shot dead two Palestinians during Friday’s protests.

The Gaza health ministry said that one of them was a 12-year-old boy, shot east of Rafah.

It also reported the killing of Ghazi Abu Mustafa 43, and said he was shot in head by Israeli forces east of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli occupational force did not comment directly on the deaths but said about 7,000 Palestinian “rioters” threw rocks and rolled burning tyres at soldiers, and at the fence itself, at several locations along the border.

“Troops are responding with riot dispersal means and firing in accordance with the rules of engagement,” an English-language statement said Friday evening, without elaborating.

Hamas has pledged revenge after Israeli air and artillery strikes on the coastal enclave killed a number of its members in recent weeks.

A week ago a Palestinian gunman shot and killed an Israeli occupational force member at the border, sparking a fierce wave of Israeli bombing that ratcheted up fears of a new conflict.

A degree of calm was restored until Wednesday when Israel said its forces came under fire again, with one soldier wounded.

It hit back with artillery fire which killed three Palestinians at a Hamas military base, east of Gaza City.

In response, the Hamas military wing warned that “the enemy shall pay a high price in blood for the crime which it commits daily against the rights of our people and our fighters”.