Fires at Beirut silos spark memory of deadly port blast

Part of the silos in the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut, which were destroyed in a massive explosion on August 4, 2020, burn during the night of Thursday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — Fires burning for days at Beirut's port, severely damaged in 2020 by an enormous explosion, have reignited trauma among Lebanese gearing up to mark the deadly blast's anniversary.

On August 4, Lebanon will mark two years since the explosion that killed more than 200 people. It was caused by a stockpile of haphazardly stored ammonium nitrate fertiliser catching fire.

The current fires at the port's grain silos — at risk of collapse due to the earlier damage — ignited at the start of the month due to fermentation of remaining grain stocks along with rising Summer temperatures.

The fires have effectively turned parts of the silos into furnaces, with flames and fumes visible from kilometres away.

"When we see it, we are reminded of the tragedy that took place on August 4" 2020, said Kayan Tlais, who lost his brother in the explosion.

"It's a very disturbing sight and there is a sense of pain," he told AFP, the fires flaring behind him.

The fires do not aggravate the existing risk of the silos collapsing over the short-term, authorities and experts said.

Attempts to douse them, by sea, land or air, are more likely to cause the silos to collapse than the fires themselves, according to outgoing economy minister Amin Salam who toured the port on Thursday.

The government is "studying the best way to treat the situation without resorting to haphazard decisions or demolition", he told reporters.

The government in April ordered the demolition of the silos due to safety risks, but that move has since been suspended amid objections, including from relatives of blast victims who want the silos preserved as a memorial site.

Salam said that authorities were moving "slowly" to avoid mistakes, but also warned of potential long-term dangers.

"If the fires continue, sooner or later, they will consume the grains and empty the silos of their contents, which could cause partial collapse," especially of the most damaged block, he said.

Assaad Haddad, the general manager of the port's grain silos, said the fires were not generating high enough temperatures to cause structural damage nor were they emitting toxic fumes.

"This is why we are taking our time to respond," Haddad said.