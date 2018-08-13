Egypt says six militants killed in Cairo suburb raid

By AFP - Aug 13,2018 - Last updated at Aug 13,2018

Egyptian police officers stand guard as others inspect the body of the attacker outside a church in Qalyubiyah, north of Cairo, on Saturday. Police said it killed six suspected terrorists, on Monday (Reuters photo)

CAIRO — Six suspected extremist militants were killed in an Egyptian police raid on their hideout in a suburb west of Cairo, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The alleged extremists died in a shootout after opening fire on security forces in the 6 October district, it said in a statement.

The ministry said it had received information that the suspects were planning attacks on vital installations, Christian places of worship and security personnel.

Security forces found three automatic rifles, other weapons, ammunition and extremist propaganda at the scene, the ministry said.

The statement did not specify when the raid took place or whether the suspected militants were affiliated with any specific group.

The raid follows a failed suicide attack against a church close to Cairo on Saturday, when officials said a bomber blew up just short of reaching his target because of tight security.

The interior ministry announced on Sunday that security forces had arrested six members of a “terrorist cell” behind that attempted attack.

Extremists launched an insurgency in Sinai after the 2013 military overthrow of Egypt’s Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, forced out by the military in the face of mass protests against his rule.

Attacks have also taken place elsewhere in the country, including in Cairo.

The army in February launched a major operation focused on the Sinai Peninsula in eastern Egypt to wipe out extremists, including the Daesh group.