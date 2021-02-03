Daesh attack kills 19 in central Syria

By AFP - Feb 03,2021 - Last updated at Feb 03,2021

A US Bradley fighting vehicle patrols near oil production facilities in the countryside near Al Malikiyah (Derik) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on Tuesday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — The Daesh terror group extremists killed 19 Syrian gov't personnel and allied militia fighters in the central province of Hama on Wednesday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

"Nineteen gov't fighters and allied militia forces were killed in a Daesh attack, including 11 members of the Baqir Brigade," a local Iran-backed militia, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The war monitor said the "surprise attack" on Wednesday morning targeted gov't positions in eastern Hama, the site of recent clashes between gov't forces and extremists.

Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman called it the deadliest Daesh attack this year.

Daesh overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border "caliphate" in 2014, before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat.

The group lost its last scrap of territory in Syria in March 2019, but in recent months it has ramped up attacks against gov't forces, especially in the east of the country bordering Iraq.

In December last year, Daesh killed nearly 40 Syrian troops in an ambush of a bus carrying soldiers travelling home for the holidays.

According to the Observatory, Daesh attacks have killed more than 1,200 gov't fighters and allied militia forces since March 2019.

The war in Syria has killed more than 387,000 people since it started in 2011, the Observatory says.