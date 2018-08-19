Court doubles sentence of Israeli policeman who killed Palestinian

Ben Deri, a 24-year-old Israeli policeman sentenced to prison for killing a Palestinian teenager in 2014 during confrontations in Beitunia in the occupied West Bank, stands trial on April 25 (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israel's top court on Sunday doubled the prison sentence of a police officer who shot dead a Palestinian teenager in 2014, an incident documented by video footage.

The supreme court ruling said the original nine-month prison term handed to Ben Deri by the Jerusalem district court earlier this year did not sufficiently reflect the severity of his actions.

Deri had admitted to fatally shooting Nadeem Nuwarah, 17, on May 15, 2014 during a day of clashes in Beitunia, south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters.

The clashes were on the anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba, or "catastrophe", when more than 700,000 fled or were expelled during the war surrounding Israel's creation.

Footage recorded by US broadcaster CNN captured a group of five or six border police officers in the area, one of whom could be seen firing at the time when the youth was hit.

Some five minutes earlier, Nuwarah was seen on other CNN footage throwing stones at Israeli forces.

But when Deri shot him, he was not engaged in any such action, simply walking in the general direction of Deri's force with his hands to his sides, the Sunday decision noted.

Deri had said during his trial he had mistakenly introduced live ammunition into his M-16 instead of rubber bullets.

But even the firing of rubber bullets was not justified at that point, the court said.

The April district court sentencing had "not sufficiently given expression to the value of the human life severed by Deri," Sunday's ruling read.

"The prison term sentenced by the district court is not close in expressing the severity of such an intentional deed, combined with the severe negligence that caused the deceased's death," supreme court justice, Noam Solberg, wrote in his decision, supported by another judge and opposed by one.

Right-wing legal aid organisation Honenu, which represented Deri, said the supreme court's ruling could "jeopardise the motivation and operational abilities of our soldiers".

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that while Deri's actions might have been wrong, "that doesn't mean his punishment should be increased".

"Those fighting terror on a daily basis, exposed to provocations, have feelings too. They're not robots," he told Israel's public broadcaster Kan.