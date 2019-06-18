Youth recall ‘turning point’ of childhood meeting with King

AMMAN — “Meeting His Majesty King Abdullah for the first time in my life in 2002 when I was in the 6th grade and the strong words of encouragement and support I heard from him represented a turning point in my life,” Doua Dmour, an engineer, said on Monday.

Dmour, a resident of Karak Governorate, met with the King in 2002 along with several schoolchildren from across the Kingdom during the first school trip to Raghadan Palace.

“I still remember the King’s words… he told us we were the future of Jordan and that he was so proud of us and that our hard work and dedication will pay off in future… Now, after 17 years, I still remember his words, which encouraged me and made me more determined to excel,” Dmour told The Jordan Times.

Dmour was part of a group of young people whom His Majesty met on Monday, 17 years after he met them as children.

Dmour, who holds a master’s degree in civil engineering, was the top achiever not only at the engineering faculty’s level, but also among all students at Mutah University. Dmour also received four plaques while a student at the university for her academic distinction.

“Meeting with His Majesty boosted my morale and his guidance and support made me determined to excel in my life and studies,” said Dmour, who works at the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Karak.

Mohammad Tahhan, who was one of the 6th graders who met with His Majesty in 2002, said he was inspired by the King’s words of encouragement and support.

“King Abdullah told us we were the key pillar for a bright future for the Kingdom… I still remember his smiles and words to us when we were kids back then and he promised us that he will meet us again,” Tahhan told The Jordan Times.

“Today, I had the honour to meet His Majesty again, but as someone who learnt and achieved a lot. I am currently a lecturer at Al Hussein Ben Talal University,” said Tahhan.

Another sixth grader who met the King in 2002, Ahmad Mansour, now 29, said he still remembers His Majesty’s focus on the role of the youth at the time, and what he said about them being the future of Jordan, and “how he was proud to meet us and to believe in us and what we can do”, Mansour told The Jordan Times on Monday.