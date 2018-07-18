'You Are a Hero' campaign boosts businesswomen's economic, social confidence

AMMAN — The Microfund for Women (MFW) on Wednesday launched a campaign aimed at enhancing the self-confidence of women across Jordan, and improving their capacities to foster “effective economic and social change” within their families and communities.

Entitled “You Are a Hero”, the campaign provides a number of MFW beneficiaries with a platform to share their experience of overcoming challenges on their path to establishing their successful micro-economic projects.

"I challenged the impossible in order to complete my studies and start my project,” beneficiary Baraa Toufa recalled during the launching event, reflecting on her journey towards establishing a home-based business that manufactures over 27 natural products nowadays.

“The courage and fearlessness of failure is what sets me apart as a hero," she added.

Also a home-based business owner, Samar Zuriqat, shared with the audience the way in which her food business has given her the independence to support her household and raise her four children.

But for beneficiary Andrea Papadimitriou, former pottery business owner and now a tour guide in the city of Salt, the key for success lies in “the patience to overcome challenges, accepting them with open arms and insisting on making a difference”.

“Through my foreign eyes, I see the women of Jordan as very educated,” Papadimitriou told The Jordan Times, adding that “they are very active and they will do anything to achieve success, but they need more ways to see their dreams come true”.

“Here in Jordan, the problem is that the banks won’t really help small business owners unless you can provide certain guarantees,” Papadimitriou continued, highlighting “microfinance is a great alternative way, and it is always good to find a little bit of help on the road from funds such as the MFW”.

MFW Managing Director Mona Sukhtian noted that the fund’s work “contributes to the creation of an environment conducive to the growth of the microfinance sector in the Kingdom, building its financial capabilities and human resources and improving the development and expansion of the services provided by the sector”.

“MFW supports the empowerment of women through the provision of a range of financial services including solidarity, development, educational and home improvement financing,” Sukhtian continued, noting that non-financial services and micro-insurance are also available at the fund.

Since its establishment in 1996, the fund has benefitted over 140,000 low income, small business owners served by more than 700 employees over 60 areas across the Kingdom, according to a statement by MFW.