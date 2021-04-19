Worshippers allowed to attend Friday prayer on foot

AMMAN — The government on Sunday decided to allow worshippers to attend Friday prayer. The Cabinet, during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, discussed the country’s epidemiological updates and decided to allow worshippers movement on foot for an hour to perform Friday prayer in mosques.

The Council of Ministers also approved to automatically renew expired social safety-net health insurance cards until April 30, 2022, without the need to visit issuance offices.

The decision also allowed for the beneficiaries of the social safety net to add their wives and children above six years old, as well as their jobless single daughters, and university-student dependents.

The Cabinet also approved the recommendations of the settlement and conciliation committee related to settling pending cases between 458 companies and taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.

Jordan expresses condolences over victims of Egypt train derailment

AMMAN (JT) — Jordan on Sunday expressed condolences over the victims of a train derailment in Egypt’s Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, in which several people were killed and injured, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. The ministry’s spokesperson Daifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Egypt’s government and people in this “affliction”. He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement said.