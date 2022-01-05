Women’s Empowerment Principles Jordan Network launched

AMMAN — UN Women Jordan has launched the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Jordan Network to enhance the role of the private sector in promoting and advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE).

The WEPs Jordan Network launch was attended by over 100 key stakeholders, including the Social Security Investment Fund, Amman Stock Exchange, Jordanian National Commission for Women, International Finance Corporation, Mashreq Gender Facility, Ministry of Labour, Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Jordan Chamber of Industry, International Labour Organisation , UN Global Compact, and WEPs signatory companies from Jordan, according to a UN Women Jordan statement.

The WEPs are a set of seven principles established by the UN Global Compact and UN Women in 2010, offering guidance to businesses on how to promote GEWE in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

The WEPs are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, GEWE.

Companies (private, public, state-owned and cooperatives) of any size and industry established under national law, business and industry associations, chambers and stock exchanges can sign the WEPs and join the WEPs community to make a public statement and commitment to GEWE.

The WEPs platform is used to mobilise business action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as a vehicle for corporate delivery on the gender equality dimensions of the 2030 Agenda. The WEPs are aligned with the 17 SDGs, whose targets are connected to each of the seven WEPs.

During his opening remarks in the launch event, Ziad Sheikh, UN Women Representative in Jordan, said: “Inclusive work environments benefit both employers and employees, women, and men alike, by boosting productivity, expanding market opportunities, and creating real benefits for the economy in the workplace, marketplace and the community. We welcome the commitment of WEPs signatories to catalyse change and promote women’s empowerment through the WEPs community.”

The WEPs also represent a framework for dialogue and action to advance GEWE with other partners and stakeholders — such as civil society, not-for-profit and non-governmental organisations, international organisations, academia, governments, and individuals — who are welcome to join as allies to advocate for and embrace GEWE.

The WEPs platform currently includes more than 5,700 signatories globally from around the world, 74 of which are based in Jordan. The WEPs Jordan Network gathers like-minded WEPs signatories from Jordan to work together towards a related and mutually agreed theme.