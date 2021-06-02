Wedding venue operators not happy with reopening conditions — stakeholder

AMMAN — A representative of the Kingdom’s wedding venue operators have expressed stakeholders’ frustration regarding the government’s conditions required for reopening the sector, especially after dealing with long periods of closures.

Mamun Al Manaseer, head of the Wedding Venues and Planning Businesses Association, told The Jordan Times on Wednesday that the government’s conditions for the reopening of the sector on July 1 are “irresponsible, unjust and ill-considered”.

“Starting July 1, venues are allowed to operate. Each wedding with only 100 guests who should have taken the vaccine,” according to Manaseer.

Furthermore, Manaseer pointed out that the new approach towards having micro-weddings or farm weddings where there is “too little control” affects Jordan’s wedding venues sector.

Manaseer voiced his concern regarding the labiality that venue owners will bear in the event of a violation of the health measures.

“If only one person from the guests is not vaccinated, the venue owner will take the legal responsibility for it,” he said.

“I have many sector operators coming to me saying that it is not worth opening their venues right now,” Manaseer said.

Incorporating all the necessary precautions and safety guidelines against the pandemic, as well as, having all staff members vaccinated are “reasonable demands”, but checking on all guests to make sure that they got vaccinated will add to the burdens of the venue operators, he added.