Webinar discusses strengthening Jordan-Ireland ICT links

AMMAN — The Embassy of Ireland in Amman on Thursday held a webinar aimed at strengthening business links between Jordan and Ireland in the area of information and communications technology.

The business event, which attracted the interest of over 200 Jordanian and Irish companies, was co-organised by the Embassy of Ireland, the Jordan Ireland Business Association, [email protected] and Enterprise Ireland, according to an embassy statement.

The event focused on building business-to-business links and identifying areas for cooperation between Ireland and Jordan in the ICT sector. Specifically, it explored the potential for cooperation between both markets in areas of Fintech, Travel-tech and Enterprise solutions, the statement said.

The event was opened by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney T.D. Other guest speakers included Jordanian Ambassador to the UK and Ireland Omar Al Nahar and Ambassador of Ireland to Jordan Vincent O’Neill.

In his opening message during the event this morning, Coveney said: “I’m really excited about this event. I was part of our Cabinet when we agreed to open a new embassy in Jordan. At this challenging time, it makes so much sense to develop new partnerships in ICT and explore how this can lead to the innovation and new ways of doing business that we need in a world changed by COVID-19.”

In his remarks during the event this morning Nahar said: “Ireland and Jordan are two likeminded countries blessed with a lot of talent and world reach. This important business meeting will demonstrate how we can approach these unnerving times together and set a shining example towards a speedy post-pandemic recovery, which achieves growth to the benefit of our populations. With the leadership of the private sector and the political will in each country, so much can be achieved.”

In welcoming participants to the virtual event, O’Neill said: “Today is not just about organising an interesting webinar. It is about creating the space and time for Jordanian and Irish businesses to explore opportunities for doing business together. Both of our economies need new partnerships. It is my belief that this event – co-organised by our embassy, Enterprise Ireland, the Jordan Ireland Business Association and [email protected] – will go a long way not just to introduce businesses to each other, but to plan further actions that can be of great benefit to our two great countries.”

This event is one of several business networking events planned over the coming weeks. A follow-up webinar will take place in February, which will focus on marketing Jordan’s vast information, communication and technology skillset, positioning Jordan as an information technology outsourcing labour provider for interested Irish companies, the statement said.