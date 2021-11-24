Water ministry signs $40-million agreement for Irbid wastewater network

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday signed a $40-million agreement to implement the “West Irbid Wastewater Network”.

The agreement is funded by grants and loans provided by the EU and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to a ministry statement.

Water Minister Mohammed Najjar said that the project will begin with three phases to serve 100,000 people, at a total value of $40 million, adding that the other phases will take place at the beginning of next year.

Secretary General of the Water Authority Bashar Bataineh said that the implementation of the project will begin immediately, noting that the first phase is worth $13.776 million, which will serve some 40,000 inhabitants. The second of $11.891 million could serve more than 30,000 people and the third of $14.5 million serve 33,000, he noted.

The remaining phases will include 17 other areas in West Irbid, he added.