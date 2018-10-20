Water Ministry floats tenders for development, decentralisation projects

AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud, on Saturday said that the Water Authority floated tenders for decentralisation projects, as well as projects for water and sanitation that will be financed by a second grant from Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of JD34 million.

Abul Saud said that the projects are part of the ministry's plans to achieve comprehensive development and upgrade the water and sanitation systems to meet the growing burdens that all regions of the Kingdom have suffered from, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the projects include improving and implementing new water networks, as well as serving new areas with sewage networks and connecting them to treatment plants located in the various governorates of the Kingdom.

He added that the projects will have an impact in addressing the various problems that some of the areas had suffered from during last summer, voicing appreciation for the grants provided by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Referencing the projects funded by the second Saudi grant, Abul Saud said that the projects include serving new areas in Maan, Balqa, Tafileh, Karak, Madaba and Mafraq to improve their water supply systems as well as sewage treatment systems.