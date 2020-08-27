Water Minister checks on progress of work at a series of wells in Maan

AMMAN — Water Minister Raed Abul Saud on Thursday checked on the progress of work at a series of water wells in the Shaideieh area of Maan governorate.

Digging the wells is the first phase of the water conveyance project of Shaideieh-Hasa, which is funded by the US Department of Agriculture with technical support from the USAID, to work at a capacity of 20 million cubic metres (mcm) annually, according to a ministry statement.

The project is meant to increase drinking water amounts by improving underground water sources in Qarnoub basin and Rum, in the southern part of the Kingdom, at a cost of JD14.8 million, the statement said.

Accompanied by officials from the water sector, Abul Saud said that the first phase includes digging seven wells with a capacity of 20mcm each year, at a depth of 1,200 metres, boosting drinking water in the Kingdom.

He said that so far five wells have been dug out of the seven, noting that test pumping at one of them showed good results.

The second phase will provide 50mcm annually of pure water, which will be pumped to the water network in various areas of the governorate, the minister said.

He also commended the efforts workers exerted while working on the project, highlighting its importance in facing the water challenges in the Kingdom.