Violation of quarantine norms ‘a sin’ — Iftaa Department

AMMAN — The Iftaa Department on Saturday issued a statement prohibiting persons tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected cases to expose themselves to others, declaring intentional or reckless transmission of the virus “unlawful and sin”.

The department cited a hadith (sayings of Prophet Mohammad), which said: “If you get wind of the outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; and if it breaks out in a land in which you are, do not leave it”.

The Iftaa Department also said that all communicable diseases, like COVID-19, falls under the Plague Fatwa, emphasising that COVID-19 positive persons are prohibited to contact others, attend prayers at mosques, and the act is considered “a sin”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Those who fail to abide by quarantine norms are considered “murderers” and they have to pay “diyeh” (blood money) and observe “kaffarah” (penance), fasting for two consecutive months.

The department also quoted verses from the Koran: “And never is it for a believer to kill a believer except by mistake. And whoever kills a believer by mistake — then the freeing of a believing slave and a compensation payment presented to the deceased’s family [is required] unless they give [up their right as] charity.”

The department said that its mandatory for those who are diagnosed with or suspected to have the virus to adhere to strict health measures and protect themselves and others.