You are here

Home » Local » Verdicts in Rakban case adjourned till December

Verdicts in Rakban case adjourned till December

By JT - Oct 30,2017 - Last updated at Oct 30,2017

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Monday decided to adjourn the announcement of verdicts in the so-called Rakban case until next December.

In June 2016, a car bomb attack on an army post near Rakban refugee camp killed seven Jordanian soldiers and injured 11, prompting the immediate closure of the Kingdom’s northern and northeastern borders, which remained closed ever since.

The five defendants, all Syrians, plead for clemency before the court to have mercy on them, especially since they face death penalties if found guilty, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

The charges they face are committing terror acts using explosives that led to the death of a human being, perpetrating terror acts that destructed a building with more than a person inside and the use of automatic guns with intention to use them illicitly in accomplice. 

Bashir Oqeily, the defence lawyer who was assigned by the SSC, had called for acquitting the defendants from the charges, on grounds that they are not related to the Rakban attack and that they were at the camp at the time of the explosion. 

The five defendants had been arrested on the border by a security unit affiliated with the army, and are believed to be affiliated with the Daesh terror group. 

up
9 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
What price?

Monday 30 October 2017

Where Zionist ambition and British imperial enterprise converged

Oct 30, 2017

Israel’s new dilemma

Oct 30, 2017

Dolly Rothschild

Oct 30, 2017

Perils of a trumped Fed

Oct 30, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.