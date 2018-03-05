USAID chief pledges renewed support for election body

AMMAN — The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Sunday received a delegation from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to review the agency's support to Jordan's electoral project.

Thomas Stahl, adviser to USAID's Executive Office, reiterated at a meeting with Chairman of the IEC Khaled Al Kalaldeh the agency's continued support for the IEC in light of its "clear achievements at the local and international levels", pledging renewed financial assistance for the future, according to an IEC official familiar with the issue.

The US official commended the strong cooperation between the two sides and praised the commission for its efforts in strengthening Jordan's electoral process, the source said.

For his part, Kalaldeh outlined the skills and experience gained by the staff of the commission and those working in the electoral process through partnership with donors.

He pointed out that the IEC has accumulated vast theoretical and practical experiences that are currently being transferred to other segments of society through the establishment of a regional training centre.

Briefing Stahl on the IEC’s vision and main activities, Kalaldeh also highlighted the need to expand cooperation between the two partners in order to raise awareness and citizens’ knowledge in the field of electoral disputes, notably through social media channels.