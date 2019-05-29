US officials in charge of Mideast peace plan to visit Jordan this week

By JT - May 29,2019 - Last updated at May 29,2019

AMMAN — Assistant to the President and Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, Special Representative for International Negotiations and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will visit Jordan this week as part of a regional tour, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The US officials were scheduled to make stops in Rabat, Amman and Jerusalem from May 27-31, the White House said.

Kushner and Greenblatt are part of a US team tasked with drafting a plan to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The proposal, dubbed “the deal of the century”, has been kept secret so far and is expected to be unveiled next month.

The US peace plan is expected to be the subject of discussions during the regional tour, according to Reuters.

Kushner will be travelling to Montreux and London following his tour in the Middle East, according to the White House.