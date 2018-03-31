US endorses $1.525 billion in aid to Jordan, with additional $250m

AMMAN — Planning and International Cooperation Ministry on Saturday announced that the FY 2018 Omnibus of US Government Funding Bill has been recently endorsed, according to a joint statement from the ministry and the US embassy in Amman.

The FY2018 appropriations for Jordan, both military and economic, were set at not less than $1.525 billion; of which: around $1,08 billion as economic assistance including not less than $745.1 million as budget support and not less than $425 million as military assistance, the statement said.

Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury said that these figures significantly exceed the indicative amounts included in the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for (2018-2022) between the two countries by $250 million.

The US has pledged aid worth $6.3 billion for Jordan through 2022, under the said MoU, which stipulates an annual grant of $1.275 billion till the end of the programme.

Fakhoury stressed that the commitment and the amount of aid proves the US’ “great understanding”, on the part of both Congress and administration, of the challenges that Jordan is facing and to the pivotal role the country has been playing regionally and globally under the leadership of His Majesty the King Abdullah, in fighting terrorism and extremism and promoting regional peace.

It also comes in recognition of, and support to the reform efforts that Jordan is implementing on all fronts and in appreciation to the Kingdom for shouldering burdens stemming out of the crises in the region.

For his part, Chargé d’ Affaires of the US Embassy in Amman Henry Wooster said that the aid reflects the strong strategic partnership between the US and Jordan. For over six decades, the US has been committed to Jordan’s security and economic prosperity reflection that this commitment is stronger than ever”.

In February, Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) expected that his country’s assistance to Jordan was likely to see additional funds beyond the $6.3 billion that Washington had pledged over five years.

At a press conference in Amman, the lawmaker said that the signed memo “is a floor” and that Congress was likely to authorise additional financial support for the Kingdom.

Graham told reporters that he hopes everyone in the US “understands how important it is for this Kingdom to survive”.