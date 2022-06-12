US ambassador visits Maan

AMMAN — US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster on Sunday visited Maan to underscore Washington’s commitment to supporting the people of the southern governorate, especially women and youth, in education, entrepreneurship and the full range of civic participation.

Wooster began his visit by meeting Governor Firas Al Fa’our and later Mayor of Maan Yasin Salah and municipal council representatives, according to a US embassy statement.

He continued to the historic Maan Castle to meet with a group of female Maani entrepreneurs to learn about their initiatives, a US funded entrepreneurial and women’s empowerment project, and additional opportunities for growth.

This meeting included the president of Al Hussein Bin Talal University, Atef Al Kharabsheh, which has incubated the US funded project, as well as the Director of the Maan Tourism Directorate, Emad Al Rawahneh.

Following the meeting, the ambassador said: “I had productive meetings with Maani officials and civic leaders and learned about projects the United States supports here. I spoke with women entrepreneurs over a delicious Maani meal including Maan’s famous Ka’ak and learned about their contributions to the prosperity of Maan.”

“The United States is glad to partner here on educational and entrepreneurship programmes that produce economic opportunities and jobs for Jordan’s youth — women included. Such projects have immediate, positive effect in the lives of Jordanians,” he added.

The ambassador concluded his visit to Maan by meeting participants in the US embassy sponsored English Access programme, which focuses on developing competitive English language skills.

The ambassador heard about their recent successful participation in the English Language Olympics and praised them for their determination and hard work, concluded the statement.