US ambassador visits JUST, King Abdullah I Hospital

AMMAN — US Ambassador Henry T. Wooster on Thursday praised the “distinguished” academic and scientific level of the Jordan University for Science and Technology (JUST) and the King Abdullah I Hospital, stressing the embassy’s keenness to enhance cooperation and communication with academic institutions in the Kingdom.

Wooster made his remarks during a visit to the university, where its President Khalid Salem conducted a briefing on the university and its qualitative scientific centres, including the Princess Haya Biotechnology Centre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hospital Director Mohammed Ghazo reviewed the facility’s plans to expand its services and increase the number of beds and ICU beds.