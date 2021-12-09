US Air Force transfers three C-130 aircraft to RJAF

The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), US Air Force (USAF), and the US Embassy in Jordan on Thursday celebrated the transfer of three C-130 transport aircraft from USAF to RJAF, according to an embassy statement (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), US Air Force (USAF), and the US Embassy in Jordan on Thursday celebrated the transfer of three C-130 transport aircraft from USAF to RJAF.

The ceremony was attended by JAF Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti, RJAF Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Hiyasat, and RJAF Airlift Wing Commander Colonel Emad Bazadough.

O the United States part, Ambassador Henry T. Wooster, USAF Regional Director for Security Assistance Brigadier General Todd Dozier, and US Embassy Defence Attaché Colonel David Kobs attended.

RJAF has received two of the C-130 aircraft since September, with the third scheduled for delivery in January, according to an embassy statement.

The transfer of these mission-ready aircraft comes as part of a US Congressional mandate to cap the size of the USAF C-130 fleet. The C-130 Ramp-to-Ramp (R2R) transfer programme is the first USAF programme to transfer fully active and functional assets to key security partners around the world.

R2R delivered its first aircraft in April 2021, and to date has delivered eight of a projected 30 aircraft globally.

"This donation of advanced aircraft represents the commitment of the United States to build strong capabilities of our Jordanian partners to respond immediately to any situation, whether it is a natural disaster, humanitarian crisis, or operational mission," Ambassador Wooster noted in his remarks.

Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force Brigadier General Mohammad Hiyasat thanked the American side for their continuous support to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all fields, especially the military ones, pointing to the importance of modernising and developing the C-130 transport squadron.

He added that receiving these planes and other equipment is an indication of the depth of the US-Jordanian relations.

The transfer of the USAF C-130 aircraft boosts RJAF fixed wing tactical airlift capability by nearly 50 per cent and saves RJAF approximately $30 million in equipment renovation costs.

The three aircraft have received recent equipment updates and upgraded interoperable avionics and are being integrated now into the RJAF fleet. RJAF has been flying C-130s for over 50 years as a key component of its transport fleet.

The C-130 fleet supports the Jordanian Armed Forces through airdropping equipment, paratroopers, and cargo, but also non-military roles including support for disaster relief, humanitarian missions, and medical evacuation missions.

Last year, within days of the tragic explosion in Beirut, Jordanian C-130s were in the air delivering essential supplies to assist the Lebanese people.

The RJAF Airlift Wing often deploys C-130s and Jordanian troops in support of UN and coalition operations in Africa and other regions.

In follow up to the C-130 transfer, the USAF Mobile Training Team will provide basic and advanced training of Jordanian aircrew and maintenance crews, in line with the US vision to provide a total package approach to capacity building for key security partners.