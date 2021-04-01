UNICEF donates 1.3 million syringes to support national COVID-19 vaccination campaign

UNICEF has donated 1.3 million syringes to support Jordan’s national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, along with 30,000 safety boxes and another 1.3 million syringes to be used for the routine immunisation of children, according to a statement from the UN agency (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Jordan Facebook page)

AMMAN — UNICEF has donated 1.3 million syringes to support Jordan’s national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, along with 30,000 safety boxes and another 1.3 million syringes to be used for the routine immunisation of children, according to a statement from the UN agency.

These critical supplies have been handed over to the Ministry of Health to be distributed to health centres across the country in support of the national COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, where vaccines provided for free and to all nationalities. The syringes are specifically designed to work with the COVID-19 vaccine provided through the COVAX Facility.

The Ministry of Health, represented by the Minister of Health Feras Al Hawari, values the real partnership with UNICEF to support the health sector and help citizens to preserve their health through enhancing capabilities and capacities and providing medical supplies, read the statement.

The ministry confirmed that UNICEF's support of syringes will significantly contribute to raising the capabilities of the healthcare workers and providing the optimal service in health facilities, in line with the epidemiological situation that requires intensifying efforts with various support sectors.

“This donation of safe injection equipment is part of UNICEF’s mission to ensure equitable and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries and priority groups,” said UNICEF Jordan Representative Tanya Chapuisat.

“UNICEF is committed to supporting the Government of Jordan to continue essential health services for children to keep them safe and protected while we all work towards a sustainable recovery and an end to this devastating pandemic,” she said.

UNICEF has leveraged its global supply chain to bolster the national COVID-19 public health response — including the provision of essential health supplies such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers, ICU ventilators and hand sanitiser — as well as supporting the procurement and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines as part of the COVAX Facility with the Ministry of Health and partners.

In addition, a new donation of PPE from UNICEF to the Ministry of Health took place earlier this week containing 250,000 gloves and face shields to help protect frontline healthcare workers.

UNICEF also supports the COVID-19 national response through risk communication and community engagement campaigns, including training youth volunteers to support the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign and fight misinformation in their communities.

The longer the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the greater the likelihood that essential health services for children, including routine immunisation, will be disrupted. As World Immunisation Week approaches, UNICEF is calling on parents and caregivers across Jordan to ensure that newborn babies and children continue to receive their vaccinations – the most effective tool to protect them from dangerous diseases.

UNICEF’s support to the national health system to help end the COVID-19 pandemic is generously supported by the Government of Canada, according to the statement.