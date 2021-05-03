UNFPA Jordan welcomes Korean contribution to support Syrian refugees, affected populations

AMMAN — As the humanitarian crisis in Syria and its neighbouring countries enters its 10th year, which has worsened due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for assistance is urgent in all areas, including sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV), UNFPA Jordan said in a statement.

In April 2021, the Republic of Korea decided to make a contribution of $500,000 towards UNFPA Jordan for the provision of integrated comprehensive SRH and GBV interventions for populations affected by the Syria Crisis in Jordan at three women and girls safe spaces (WGSS) in Dair Alla, East Amman and Madaba in Jordan. Through this contribution, UNFPA Jordan will be able to increase the availability of and access to specialised integrated SRH and GBV services, with a specific focus on women and girls, the statement said.

“The Korean Government’s contribution comes as part of the Republic of Korea’s plan to assist the Jordan Response Plan for the Syrian crisis. We hope this contribution could support Syrian Refugees, especially vulnerable women and girls who have been going through difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement quoted South Korea’s Ambassador to Jordan Lee Jae-wan as saying.

The Korean government will continue to support its humanitarian assistance for the Syrian refugees in Jordan facing large-scale humanitarian crisis, while actively participating in the international community’s efforts to solve protracted crises, the statement said.

Ensherah Ahmed, head of UNFPA Office in Jordan, said: “UNFPA is grateful for the Korean government and their generous support to UNFPA which will make a difference to the lives of the beneficiaries during this hard time.”

“This fund will help UNFPA to carry out activities related to two of its pillar programmes — SRH and GBV — ensuring women and girls have safe and confidential access to high-quality, comprehensive and non-stigmatising SRH and GBV prevention, information and response services,” she said in the statement.