AMMAN — A local study on defining the most pressing issues for Jordanians revealed that unemployment, the economic situation and the so-called “deal of the century” were the highest priority issues for Jordanians.

The poll, conducted by the University of Jordan’s Centre for Strategic Studies (CSS) between October 14 and 16, showed that unemployment was the most critical issue according to 26 per cent of surveyed Jordanians across the Kingdom, followed by the economic situation at 20 per cent.

Poverty was a matter of concern for 15 per cent of respondents, while 12 per cent expressed unease about hikes in prices, followed by corruption and wasta (using personal connections to obtain favours for friends and relatives) at 9 per cent.

On the regional level, wars and crises topped respondents’ concerns at 27 per cent, followed by the economic situation at 16 per cent and the Palestinian cause, Jerusalem and the so-called “deal of the century” at 15 per cent.

Security and stability at the regional level was a matter of concern for 9 per cent of surveyed Jordanians.

On the global level, the results showed that war, conflicts, instability, the Palestinian cause, Jerusalem and the so-called “deal of the century” received the same rank at 19 per cent, followed by the economic situation at 15 per cent.

About a third of surveyed Jordanians said that they have “no idea” about the critical issues that face the international community, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.