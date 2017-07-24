Unemployed doctors hold sit-in near Prime Ministry

AMMAN — A number of unemployed doctors on Sunday held a sit-in near the Prime Ministry demanding jobs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Belal Azzam, a member of the Jordan Medical Association, who is also tasked with following up on the issue of unemployed doctors, said that around 1,400 doctors are still waiting for the Civil Service Bureau for job placement.

The Ministry of Health is in need of hundreds of doctors to fill the shortage in hospitals and health centres, especially after the recent retirement of 350 doctors, Azzam added. Lack of doctors is the main reason for violence against medical staff, and Health Ministry has to put an end to this problem, Hesham Fetyani, a member of the association’s council, said.