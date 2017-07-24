You are here
Unemployed doctors hold sit-in near Prime Ministry
By JT - Jul 24,2017 - Last updated at Jul 24,2017
AMMAN — A number of unemployed doctors on Sunday held a sit-in near the Prime Ministry demanding jobs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Belal Azzam, a member of the Jordan Medical Association, who is also tasked with following up on the issue of unemployed doctors, said that around 1,400 doctors are still waiting for the Civil Service Bureau for job placement.
The Ministry of Health is in need of hundreds of doctors to fill the shortage in hospitals and health centres, especially after the recent retirement of 350 doctors, Azzam added. Lack of doctors is the main reason for violence against medical staff, and Health Ministry has to put an end to this problem, Hesham Fetyani, a member of the association’s council, said.
Related Articles
AMMAN — A group of unemployed doctors on Sunday organised a sit-in near the Professional Associations Complex and demanded to be offered job
The Health Ministry and the Jordan Medical Association (JMA) on Wednesday underlined that the attack on two doctors at Al Bashir Hospital by two policemen was an “isolated” incident.
AMMAN — The Jordan Geologists Association on Saturday announced it will organise a sit-in next Saturday to protest the Education Ministry’s
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 24, 2017
Jul 24, 2017
Jul 24, 2017
Opinion
Jul 23, 2017
Jul 23, 2017
Jul 23, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment