UJ decision to restrict number of pass/fail courses for postgraduate students draws mixed reactions

By Sarah Abu Zaid - May 25,2021 - Last updated at May 26,2021

AMMAN — The University of Jordan’s (UJ) decision to evaluate at least 50 per cent of courses in postgraduate programmes following the symbols and points system has drawn mixed reactions from students.

The UJ Deans Council decided on Monday that 50 per cent or more of the study plan’s credit hours of the master’s and PhD programmes must be factored in the cumulative grade point average (GPA) of the student using the symbols and points system. This decision was based on an earlier decision of the Council for Higher Education on April 27.

The UJ said in a statement that this decision means that no more than 50 per cent of the study plan’s credit hours can be on a pass/fail basis, however, if a student has already converted 50 per cent of their study plan hours to the pass/fail system, then he/she must take the courses during the current academic semester according to the symbols and points system.

The statement added that this decision comes in the context of the university’s efforts to maintain a cumulative GPA for students upon graduation and sustain opportunities for competition for careers and further studies.

This decision also comes to balance the conditions of distance learning with those of post-graduation competition.

Mahmoud Baker, a master’s student, told The Jordan Times that he was “relieved” to hear the decision.

“This decision will help all university students. Now once we graduate, we will have a fair chance in employment,” he said.

On the other hand, Motsaem Qtaishat, another master’s student, disagreed with Mahmoud.

“As a master’s student receiving education through distance learning, I believe that this decision is unfair. We should be treated equally to bachelor students,” he said.

“Although this decision will help regarding employment prospects upon graduation, it is unfair given that many students are still facing difficulties with distance learning,” he added.

Suhib Abadi, another master’s student, told The Jordan Times that he believes that this decision will help him greatly when he applies for jobs.

“This decision will help me a lot, especially that I want to work abroad and such a decision is expected to increase my chances of landing a job,” Suhib said.