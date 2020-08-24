Two virus-related deaths, 30 cases recorded Monday

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday recorded two deaths related to the coronavirus and 30 COVID-19 cases, including 28 local infections, increasing the caseload to 1,639, Health Minister Saad Jaber announced.

The deceased included a 99-year-old woman and an Arab national, who reportedly had come to the Kingdom on a private jet to receive treatment for a critical health condition. The country’s coronavirus death toll has reached 14.

The local cases comprised 25 infections in Amman, of which 20 are contacts of coronavirus patients, while the sources of the other five patients are under investigation, the health minister said.

Also among the domestic infections are three cases registered in Zarqa, who have been in quarantine and contracted the virus from a COVID-19 patient, he added.

The cases from abroad comprised two Jordanians — one returning from Saudi Arabia and one from the US — who have been in quarantine at designated hotels.

The minister said that the total number of infections since August 7 has reached 320, of which 59 are related to Sahab district.

Fifteen recovered patients left hospitals over the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,352, leaving 296 still receiving treatment, according to the minister.

A total of 7,468 virus tests were conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 752,568, he added.