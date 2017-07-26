Trucking sector loses JD661m since regional turmoil started — unionist

AMMAN — Jordan's land transport sector has suffered losses exceeding JD661 million over the past six years due to border closures, a sector leader said on Tuesday.

Border closures imposed by wars and political tensions have closed down the roads of eight major destinations in the face of Jordanian exports, said Mohammad Kheir Dawood, head of the Jordan Truck Owners Association.

In addition to Syria and Iraq, which border the Kingdom from the north and the east, Jordanian trucks can no longer reach Lebanon, Turkey, Eastern Europe, Libya, Yemen or Qatar, the sector leader explained.

The Qatari market used to receive on a daily basis at least 50 trucks laden with livestock, food stuff, fruits, vegetables and reexported vehicles, he said, adding that a total of 500 trucks used to work on this route.

While land transport to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is still intact, there are many challenges facing truck owners and drivers, according to Dawood.

He cited high visa fees and short transit periods as major obstacles, explaining that trucks transiting through Saudi Arabia are allowed only three days in the neighbouring kingdom, which is hardly enough to cross the vast Kingdom to Kuwait or other GCC countries.

Also, trucks bound for Saudi Arabia are allowed only seven days inside the country, a period that includes border procedures, and drivers who exceed this period are fined 2,000 riyals (around JD380) and banned from entering Saudi Arabia for two years.

He noted that these transport conditions in the hot weather prompt drivers to work for long hours without taking enough rest or sleep, an issue that results in accidents and losses in lives and property.

The unionist attributed the sector’s losses to the government’s “failure” to find suitable alternative markets.

He cited the African markets as “promising” ones that could receive raw material, food stuff, poultry products and small cars from Jordan.

“The Jordanian government should develop trade relations with African countries,” he told The Jordan Times via phone.

Regarding the Egyptian government’s recent decision to impose fees on Jordanian refrigerated trucks entering the country, Dawood said the issue will be discussed at a meeting for the higher transport committee that will be held soon.

Currently, truck owners have to pay either $300 (around JD213) for each trip or $1,000 (around JD710) for all trips until the end of this year.

Officials at the Transport Ministry were not available for comment despite several attempts to contact them by The Jordan Times.