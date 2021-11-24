Truck movement from Jordan to Syria sees 850% increase — transport companies association

The number of trucks entering Syria from the Kingdom currently stands between 100 and 120 per day, according to the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (File photo)

AMMAN — Truck movement from Jordan to Syria has risen by more than 850 per cent this year compared with previous years, according to the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies.

“The number of trucks entering Syria from the Kingdom currently stands between 100 and 120 per day. The number did not exceed 15 to 20 before due to the closure of the borders,” Deifallah Abu Aqouleh, president of the association, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

He indicated that there is a “noticeable increase” in the volume of goods, which transit through the Kingdom to Syria from the Aqaba port, as well as from the Gulf countries.

Aqouleh said that the most important materials entering Syria are renewable energy products, batteries, tyres, raw materials and foodstuff.

“The increase in sea freight prices from Indian ports has helped attract merchants to the Aqaba port from different countries,” Abu Aqouleh said.

He highlighted the obstacles truck drivers face when transporting goods to Syria, such as drivers’ unwillingness to go to certain areas in Syria.

This aggravates the need to bring empty Syrian trucks to the Jaber border crossing for cargo unloading, which requires expensive permits, he said.

“High fees on loaded trucks from both countries is also a challenge for the drivers. They now have to pay $1,000, as opposed to only $150 as before," Abu Aqouleh said.

He urged the relevant Jordanian and Syrian authorities to adopt "clear mechanisms" to facilitate procedures and cancel fees. He also stressed the need to re-implement agreements, which benefitted the two countries.