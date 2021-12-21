Tributes pour in for human rights icon Asma Khader

AMMAN — Hundreds of Jordanians took to social media to lament the death of former minister and leading human rights activist Asma Khader who left a lasting legacy in the struggle for women’s rights.

Khader, a veteran lawyer and a strong woman advocate, passed away following a brief battle with cancer on Monday. She was 69.

"I still cannot imagine the women activism scene without Asma Khader. Your presence will dominate even if your body is not with us. The changes you made will stay with us," Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) Secretary General Salma Nims wrote on her Facebook page.

Khader served as the JNCW secretary general in the 2010s and recently served as the executive director and adviser of Solidarity is Global Institute (SIGI), a women's rights group in Jordan.

"Khader established many basic concepts related to human rights in Jordan and elsewhere in the world," SIGI wrote on their Facebook page.

She left a distinguished mark wherever she worked or went with regard to women's rights and freedoms, SIGI added.

Khader also served on several boards and committee such as the Royal Jordanian Committee for Human Rights, the Royal Committee to Establish the Centre of Freedom and the Royal Drafting Committee for the Jordanian National Charter.

President of the Jordanian Women's Union Amneh Zu'bi lamented the death of a "close friend and activist" in her Facebook post.

"Khader was also fighting for justice and people's rights while at the same time appreciating good things in life and helping others," Zu'bi wrote.

SADAQA, a women’s advocacy organisation, also posted on it Facebook page several photos of the late Khader attending local activities to demand better labour rights for women in Jordan.

"Asma's name will forever be carved in history and your words and guidance will remain as a shining light for us to continue with the [women's] movement," SADAQA wrote on its Facebook page.

Khader graduated from the University of Damascus with a law degree in 1977.

During her long-term career, Khader established several prominent organisations and worked with many commissions, international legal groups and human rights organisations.

Internationally, Khader served on various human rights committees such as the Arab Women’s Court to Resist Violence against Women, the International Tribunal on Violations of Women’s Human Rights and the Women’s Parliament of Islamic Countries.

Jordanian economist Batir Wardam wrote on his Facebook page: "The news about the passing of Asma Khader is really painful".

"Khader was one of the most important fighters for human rights in Jordan as well as being a strong advocate for just national causes," he wrote.

"You left behind an unforgettable legacy that we will be proud of for a long time," Wardam added.

Khader served as minister of culture and the government spokesperson in the mid-2000s.

Encyclopedia.com described Khader as a woman who will be remembered as a prominent human rights lawyer and advocate in Jordan, as well as for her legal and developmental work among women and children.