Trial of 13 Salt cell suspects continues, 14th tried in absentia

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Monday continued hearing sessions in the so-called Salt cell, which claimed the lives of six security personnel in August last year.

Thirteen defendants were present in the public trial, while a 14th, facing the same charges, is being tried in absentia, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The defendants face charges of manufacturing, possessing and using weapons and explosives in terrorist acts that led to the death of people.

Other charges included the demolition of a privately-owned building, joining terrorist groups and failing to report terrorist activities to the authorities.

During the trail, the SSC listened to five witnesses of the prosecution whose testimonies focused on affirming the statements of the defendants.

Four said that the suspects made their statements voluntarily without any pressure or compulsion, according to Petra.

During the opening session of the trial on March 25, the SSC rejected a request by the defence team to refer some of their clients for medical check-ups on claims that they were subjected to torture and duress by the authorities.

The tribunal ruled that “the request by the lawyers is denied because it should have been submitted almost six months ago when the alleged torture took place”.

The court decided to adjourn the session to listen to the testimonies of the other witnesses to April 15.

On August 10, 2018, some of the defendants allegedly manufactured explosives and planted it under a police patrol that was guarding the Fuheis festival, the charge sheet said.

The bomb exploded, killing two security officers and injuring several others, the charge sheet added.

Investigations led the authorities to their hideout in a building in Salt and security officers surrounded the premises. Instead of turning themselves in, as demanded to do by the authorities, the defendants “opened fire at security force, who then stormed the building”, the sheet stated.

Also on Monday, the SSC issued rulings against 13 suspects for promoting the ideologies of the Daesh terror group, as reported by Petra.

Their rulings ranged from innocence to five-year terms with temporary hard labour.

The court considered mitigating circumstances for a number of the defendants, including university students, whose sentences were mitigated due to their age.