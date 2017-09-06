Transport minister criticises Queen Alia airport’s ‘low cleanliness level’

AMMAN — Minister of Transport Jamil Mujahed on Tuesday night checked on public safety measures at the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) and “criticised the low level of cleanliness”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Mujahed also followed up on plans adopted in public safety, cleanliness and aircraft ground handling, as well as other issues that help in improving the airport and present better services to passengers.

The minister stressed that public safety is a main factor in national strategies and policies, and there is integration between the concepts of safety and health in the aviation sector, which is an important contributor to the national economy, according to Petra.

Presenting the best services to passengers inside the airport reflects a good view about the Kingdom, he noted, adding that expanding services and diversifying comfort tools make passengers more satisfied and leave good impressions on the airport and Jordan in general.

There are international standards agreed upon at all airports, which are regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, to develop all services comfort tools and cleanliness at airports, Mujahed said.

In this regard, he stressed that the current level of cleanliness at QAIA is “below expectations” and does not satisfy the government, calling on the Airport International Group — the Jordanian company responsible for the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of QAIA — to improve cleanliness at the facility.

The minister referred to the government›s endeavours to provide better services to passengers, following the expansion of the airport, develop IT systems, upgrade luggage services in terms of speeding up procedures of checking luggage and other routine steps.

He said that the QAIA is among the best in the region, expressing eagerness to finish the northern runway that will be a qualitative addition to the airport, Petra added.

The minister listened to some challenges and remarks from airport employees about the venue’s facilities, departure and arrival halls and luggage zone, especially after receiving several complaints on delays in receiving luggage.

Mujahed also highlighted the importance of presenting the best services and facilities to investors coming to Jordan, and allocating them a special line to minimise their waiting periods.