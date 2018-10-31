Traffic department gears up for winter inspections

AMMAN — The Central Traffic Department (CTD) is scheduled to embark on its annual winter campaign in early November to check on the vehicles in the Kingdom, according to officials.

“This is a yearly campaign that aims to ensure that vehicles are prepared and equipped with the essential components needed for winter, in order to reduce road accidents,” said Director of Amman Traffic Division Col. Bassem Kharabsheh.

The one-month campaign will start on November 4, and will last for one month, Kharabsheh told The Jordan Times.

“We will focus more on the vehicles that are 10 years or older and the public transportation vehicles,” he explained.

The police official stressed that the priority for the CTD is to ensure the safety and security of motorists by ensuring that their vehicles are well-prepared and ready to be driven during the winter.

Traffic officers will inspect tyres, windshield wipers and their water tanks, lights and heating systems as well as external bodywork, according to a statement by the Public Security Department (PSD).

The traffic official said if a vehicle fails the inspection, the motorist’s licence will be held for a week, adding that if the driver does not fix the vehicle, a ticket will be issued.

“We will give motorists one week to fix the problem with their vehicles and if they fail to do it then we will issue a traffic ticket, and they have to take their seized licence from the CTD,” Kharabsheh added.

Meanwhile, stickers will be issued to vehicles that pass the inspections so that traffic officers do not stop the driver again for random inspection, the PSD statement added.