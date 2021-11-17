Traffic accidents with injuries 6 times more frequent among men — report

Six out of every 1,000 men with driver licenses were engaged in traffic accidents with human injuries, according to Sisterhood Is Global Institute (SIGI) (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The rate of men in Jordan involved in traffic accidents with injuries in 2020 is six times higher than the rate of women, Sisterhood Is Global Institute, a local women’s organisation, said on Wednesday.

Citing the 2020 annual report on traffic accidents issued by the Public Security Directorate (PSD), SIGI said that 754,380 women in Jordan have a driver’s licence, including 970 who were involved in accidents that included injuries.

According to the report, one out of 1,000 women were involved in traffic accidents that included injuries, according to a SIGI statement issued on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2021, annually marked on November 21.

On the other hand, a total of 2,053,633 men in Jordan have a driver’s licence, and 11,579 men were involved in traffic accidents with injuries, which mean that six out of every 1,000 men with a driver’s licence were involved in traffic accidents with injuries.

The report also shows that traffic accidents in 2020 resulted in 461 deaths compared with 643 deaths in 2019, marking a decrease of 28.3 per cent. Pedestrians accounted for 35.3 per cent of the deaths with 164 deaths, drivers for 28.5 per cent with 131 deaths and passengers 36 per cent with 166 deaths.

The number of registered vehicles in the Kingdom at the end of 2020 totalled 1,729,343 with an average of one vehicle for every six people, while the population totalled 10.806 million.