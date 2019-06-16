Tourism revenue sees 6.1 per cent rise in Q1

AMMAN — Jordan’s tourism revenue during the first quarter of the year increased by 6.1 per cent to $1.746 billion (approximately JD1.236 million) compared with $1.645 billion generated in the same period last year, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan on Saturday.

The number of foreign tourists arriving in Jordan during the first quarter also rose by 33.3 per cent, and the number of overnight and group tourists increased by 36 per cent and 19.7 per cent respectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported in April.

The total remittances of Jordanian expatriates increased by 1.6 per cent by the end of April to $1.202 million, up from the $1.182 million registered in the comparative January-April period in 2018, data carried by Petra showed.

Incoming expatriate remittances are one of the country’s major inflows of foreign currency, alongside commodity and service exports, grants, loans and foreign aid.

Official figures estimate the number of Jordanian expatriates at around 750,000, the majority of whom live in Arab Gulf states.

Over 300,000 Jordanian workers, mostly professionals and skilled labourers, are based in Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE, with nearly 200,000 people.

Experts cite any rise in the volume of remittances as an indicator that the economy is on the right track and that Jordanian expats have confidence in the national economy.