Timing of Tawjihi results announcement draws mixed reactions from citizens

AMMAN — Saturday’s announcement of Tawjihi results drew mixed reactions from citizens.

Education Minister Tayseer Nueimi was initially scheduled to announce the results of 2020’s session at 10am the same day. However, the results were released on the Education’s Ministry’s online platform at 5am on Saturday.

A total of 78 regular students scored 100 per cent in the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) with an overall pass rate of 55.6 per cent, Nueimi announced.

The grouping of top achievers constitutes 71 students from the scientific stream and seven from the literary stream, the minister said during a press conference on Saturday.

Several citizens told The Jordan Times on Sunday that they were unable to sleep and awoke to the sounds of cars honking, gunfire and shouts of jubilation even though there are yearly warnings from authorities to act responsively during Tawjihi celebrations, “but nothing changes and the excessive celebrations” continue.

Videos and photos circulated on social media purportedly showed large crowds on streets and celebratory family feasts.

Sana Said, 30, told The Jordan Times on Sunday that people in the Kingdom attach too much importance to Tawjihi celebrations, and “there is nothing wrong with that given that it’s a part of our culture, but the thing is, there is no need to affect other peoples’ lives with all of the irresponsible behaviours.”

Commenting on Facebook, Hasna’a Tawil said that the results are “logical” and the students studied well, adding that the parents of Tawjihi students deserve kudos for bringing private teachers for their kids when they were preparing for the exams.

Jinan Jinzo wrote on Facebook: “As students stayed home amid lockdowns and curfews they had more time to focus and prepare for their Tawjihi exams.”

On Twitter, Hanan Qabartai wrote: “They are chaotic and savage even in their expression of joy. All of the shouting, screaming and car honking left us sleepless.”

Um Ghaith, whose daughter scored 91.2 in the literary stream told The Jordan Times that she is very proud of her daughter not just for getting a high mark, but also because she managed to stay calm and focused on her studies even with the unexpected remote education.

“I believe that the irresponsible and reckless way of expressing happiness is somehow amplified by the parents, therefore, we all need to be very careful what we teach our kids, even how to celebrate,” she said.

Um Ghaith also expressed her delight to see the names and pictures of Tawjihi students who scored high marks printed in newspapers or published online.