You are here
Tillerson due in Amman
By JT - Feb 08,2018 - Last updated at Feb 08,2018
AMMAN — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected in Amman, as part of a regional tour that will also take him to Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait between February 11–16, a US embassy statement said.
In Jordan, Tillerson will hold talks with top officials and “will underscore the enduring strength of the US-Jordan relationship, engage with the Jordanian leadership on the conclusion of a new Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral assistance, and discuss key regional issues such as the ongoing crisis in Syria and Jordan’s support for Middle East peace,” the statement said.
The secretary will lead the US delegation to a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Kuwait and participate in the Iraq Reconstruction Conference, according to the statement.
Related Articles
Jordan is an essential partner to the US with respect to stability in the region, the peace process and the West Bank, US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.
AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday signed an agreement with the US to expand the partnership between the two countries in online messaging and engage
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday visited Madaba, where he met with local community representatives and dignitaries and inaugur
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 08, 2018
Feb 08, 2018
Opinion
Feb 08, 2018
Feb 08, 2018
Feb 07, 2018
Feb 07, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment