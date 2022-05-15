Three-day filmmaking workshop held for youth

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 15,2022 - Last updated at May 15,2022

Cinemagic, a global film charity, in cooperation with the Royal Film Commission (RFC) and Generations for Peace Charity, organised a filmmaking workshop for youth (Photo courtesy of Generations for Peace)

AMMAN — A three-day short filmmaking programme for youth between the ages of 18 and 25 was held recently in Amman.

Cinemagic, a global film charity, organised the event, in cooperation with the Royal Film Commission (RFC) and Generations for Peace Charity, which saw the participation of 20 youth.

Cinemagic is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and aims to “educate, motivate and inspire young people”, producing short films with young people annually.

“The aim of this project is to bring people from different backgrounds together, educate them and enrich their knowledge in film-making,” Joan Burney Keatings, CEO of Cinemagic, told The Jordan Times.

Burney stated that she is “very excited” to be in Jordan. She expressed hope that Cinemagic will grow to be an annual project in the Kingdom.

“Some of the participants were Palestinian and Syrian refugees,” Barney added.

She noted that the goal is to work with young people from concept to final delivery of the film, to teach them new skills, which will empower them both in practical filmmaking ability and in confidence.

“We really hope the project will build relationships with young people from different communities as they learn from each other and collaborate on a film which they are passionate about,” Barney concluded.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Syrian Issa Alhalak said: “My experience in the filmmaking programme can be described as a very exciting journey, carrying knowledge and challenges to learn new things for me in the field of films and apply them to reality.”

He added that he learned about the financial management of filmmaking and some very good tips to consider when managing a filmmaking process.

“It’s my first experience on a real set. I felt like I was in a dream, cameras, lighting, actors, directors, and others,” Malak Alkhdour, 22-year-old Jordanian, told The Jordan Times.

Alkhdour added that during the training she worked with professional people in the filmmaking industry. “I kept on observing and watching how all the departments work together,” said Alkhdour.

“One of the best benefits of this experience is the new connections, relationships and friendships with people who have experience in this field,” she added.