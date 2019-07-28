Telecom revenues see 5% growth in 2018

AMMAN — The revenues of telecom service providers in the Kingdom grew by 5 per cent in 2018, amounting to approximately JD673 million, compared with JD641 million in 2017.

The primary sources of revenue for Jordan’s three mobile services companies Zain, Orange Mobile and Umniah were call, data and interconnection services, which comprised 35, 42 and 20 per cent of the companies’ profits, respectively, while the remaining 3 per cent was generated through the sale of telecommunication devices, Chief Commissioner of the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC) Ghazi Jbour said on Sunday.

Profits from data and interconnection services witnessed 12 and 20 per cent hikes in 2018, compared with the previous year, while revenue generated from call services fell by 11 per cent, Jbour said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This spur in revenue has made a “notable contribution” to the growth of average revenue per user (ARPU), which stood at JD6.42 per month in 2018, a 16-per cent rise in comparison with the previous year, Jbour said.