You are here
Teenager arrested after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Jerash
By JT - Jan 09,2018 - Last updated at Jan 09,2018
AMMAN - Authorities on Tuesday said they arrested one person in connection with the stabbing to death of an 18-year-old man in Jerash governorate.
The suspect was born in 2002, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing security sources.
The sources added that a group of unidentified persons set the house of the suspect's parents on fire following the incident with no losses in life reported.
Related Articles
A 19-year-old was charged with manslaughter on Saturday in connection with the killing of a teenager in Ain Al Basha on Friday, official sources said.
Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident that left one teenager dead in Northern Shuneh on Friday evening, according to official sources.
AMMAN — The Karak Criminal Court prosecutor on Monday continued questioning a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured his te
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Opinion
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 07, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment