Teenager arrested after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Jerash

By JT - Jan 09,2018 - Last updated at Jan 09,2018

AMMAN - Authorities on Tuesday said they arrested one person in connection with the stabbing to death of an 18-year-old man in Jerash governorate.

The suspect was born in 2002, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing security sources.

The sources added that a group of unidentified persons set the house of the suspect's parents on fire following the incident with no losses in life reported.