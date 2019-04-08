Teachers hold demonstrations against career path by-law

AMMAN — A number of teachers from around the Kingdom on Monday organised sit-ins, protesting the career path by-law endorsed by the Cabinet.

Hundreds of Jerash teachers organised a demonstration in front of the Education Ministry’s department in Jerash, as speeches were given outlining the teachers’ demands, which included repealing the by-law. They also demanded that teaching be considered a strenuous profession, and their allowances be raised by 150 per cent.

The teachers said that the by-law hindered the Jordan Teacher’s Association’s (JTA) ability to defend teachers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“We fully reject the career path by-law,” the teachers said at the demonstration, adding that they would not compromise and were not willing to negotiate their rights, Petra, reported.

Furthermore, the teachers warned of possible further actions including striking until their demands are met.

Dozens of teachers also held a demonstration at the Education Ministry’s department in Zarqa, where the president of the JTA’s Zarqa branch, Tamer Bawaliz, reiterated the teachers’ objections to the by-law.

Bawaliz said that the teachers objected to a number of clauses in the by-law, including those pertaining to allocations and vacancies.

“Thorough meetings and talks should have been held with the JTA before the by-law was endorsed to convey the rights of teachers,” Bawaliz said. He called for a 50 per cent increase in teachers’ allowances to improve their living standards and the educational process.