Tarawneh warns of military escalation as Iran-US tensions rise

By JT - May 22,2019 - Last updated at May 22,2019

AMMAN — President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) Atef Tarawneh on Wednesday warned of the consequences of military escalation in the region, in light of rising tension between Iran and the US.

He said that military escalation will tamper with the peace and stability of the Arab region, which requires a united Arab front, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“We at the union [APU] announce our absolute solidarity with the security of Arab and Gulf countries, and value various diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis, allowing us to avoid disastrous implications,” Tarawneh said.

He highlighted that the APU will take the opportunity of Saudi Arabia’s invitation to emergency summits of Arab and Gulf leaders, to be held at the end of this month in Mecca, to issue a parliamentary statement calling for boosting efforts towards uniting the Arab front and enabling cooperation to protect the region.

Tarawneh underscored that the APU monitors regional developments and considers Arab unity to be a priority in the face of any circumstances that emerge out of lack of stability and peace, the statement said.

He called on the Arab summit to be a point of unity and part of the trajectory towards building a cohesive front and resolving disputes.