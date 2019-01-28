Tarawneh meets with Syrian delegation over efforts to restore ties

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Sunday received Syria's Bar Association chief, and member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, Nizar Skeif, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Tarawneh said that Jordan and Syria are encountering challenges that require cooperation in all fields to achieve the common interests of both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that Jordan’s stance towards the Syria was clear since the onset of the conflict, which called for a political solution to the crisis that preserves the unity of the Syrian territory and people.

Jordan was not embroiled in the Syrian war, but the country’s security was always one of the Kingdom’s top priorities, Tarawneh said, stressing that while the region is witnessing shifts in alliances and the emergence of new ones, Jordan reaffirms its constant stand against interfering in other countries’ internal affairs.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s efforts towards Arab unity, highlighting the role of the Kingdom in safeguarding the Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

Tarawneh also underscored the need for cooperation between Jordan and Syria, particularly in parliamentary affairs, referring to the invitation for the Speaker of the Syrian People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh to participate in the Arab Parliamentary Union conference, slated to be held in Amman in March.

He highlighted the significance of the recent reopening of Nasib/Jaber border crossing between the two countries, describing it as a “step on the right course” to restore Jordanian-Syrian ties, hoping for more such moves, including the resumption of the meetings of the higher joint committee.

For his part, Skeif affirmed his country’s keenness to enhance Jordanian-Syrian relations on all levels, voicing his appreciation for the Jordanian stance towards Syria.

The delegation of Syrian lawyers arrived in Amman on Thursday, and met, during their visit, with Senate President Faisal Fayez, as well as members and President of the Jordan Bar Association (JBA) Mazen Irsheidat.

A source familiar with the issue told The Jordan Times on Saturday that Speaker Sabbagh is “likely” to accept Jordan’s invitation to the upcoming Arab parliamentary meeting hosted by the Kingdom.

Skeif is a member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, the Damascus delegation in the Astana talks and the committee tasked with drafting a new constitution for the country, according to Irsheidat.

Irsheidat, who received the Syrian lawyers on Thursday, said that the visits of the Jordanian association and other civil society organisations to Syria came in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives.

“His Majesty told us during a meeting to go to Syria and take the initiative to pave the way for government agencies’ official visits to the northern neigbour,” he told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

“This was also urged by [Syrian] President Bashar Assad during a meeting in Damascus... There is certainly a strong will from the leaders of the two countries to strengthen Jordanian-Syrian relations,” Irsheidat added.