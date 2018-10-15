Tarawneh elected House speaker for fifth time in a row

AMMAN — The Senate and the Lower House on Sunday held their first meetings in the third ordinary session, with deputies electing Atef Tarawneh as speaker for the fifth time in two

terms so far.

Tarawneh (Karak, Watan list) won 87 votes, while his rival for speakership MP Abdullah Akaileh, the president of the Islah Islamist bloc, garnered 39 votes, while three ballots were cancelled.

MP Fawzi Tuaimeh, who headed the session before the election of Tarawneh, said that 129 deputies cast their ballots, according to Petra.

Chairing the session, Tarawneh said that the Speech from the Throne included an action programme for all fields, expressing MPs’ commitment to work jointly with stakeholders to face all challenges.

MP Nassar Qaisi won elections as first deputy speaker of the Lower House with 65 votes, Petra added, narrowly defeating Ahmad Safadi, who received the backing of 60 MPs.

Ahmad Hmeisat won the second deputy speaker post, while Ibrahim Quran and Ibrahim Abul Sayyed were elected as speaker assistants.

The House is yet to elect members of its permanent committees.

The Senate elected members of the committee that will reply to the Speech from the Throne, which include senators Marouf Bakhit, Kamal Nasser, Haidar Mahmoud, Ayman Hatahet and Fida Hmoud.

Senators also elected members of the chamber’s permanent office, comprising senators Marouf Bakhit, as first deputy president, Samir Rifai, as second deputy president, and Munir Sobar and Yasera Ghosheh as assistants to the president.